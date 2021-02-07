HARTMANN, Cheryl



Cheryl Ann Hartmann, passed away January 24th, 2021, at University Hospital at the age of 68. She was born in



Hamilton, on January 28, 1952, to Frank and Velma (Gillum) Carcaterra. Her parents, as well as her sister Karen Philabaum, preceded her in death. She was a 1970 graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School and retired from Champion International Paper. She is survived by her son, Joseph Hartmann, as well as her sister Tina Carcaterra, and brother Frank (Jean) Carcaterra. She also has several grandchildren, nieces, and friends she left behind that she loved dearly. There will be a mass celebrating her life at St. Julie Billart on Friday, February 12th, at 10:00 am, followed by entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Services provided by Colligan Funeral Home of Hamilton.

