HARVEY, Catherine

Catherine A. Harvey 91, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was born on May 14, 1930, in Champaign County to the late Wilbur and Jenny Prince. Cathy and her husband owned and operated Harvey's Photography for many years in New Carlisle. She was very active in the community, her church New Carlisle United Methodist, as well as many professional photography organizations. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Lynne) McCarty; daughter in law Linda McCarty; step-daughters, Debbie Ross, Cheryl Conrad and Becky Jo Douglas; step-son Dennis Harvey; sister, Becky Maxwell, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles M. Harvey, son Daniel McCarty, ste-pson Randall Harvey, brothers, Norman Prince and Benjamin Prince. Visitation will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 5:30-6:30 with the service to follow at 6:30 pm. A private burial will be held at New Carlisle Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.




