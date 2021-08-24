dayton-daily-news logo
HASKEN, Donald Edward Anthony

Preceded in death by his parents Robert Edward and Irma Clara Hasken.

Survived by his siblings and extended family: Sister, Barb and brother-in-law Mike; Nephew, Nick (Sally) and great-nieces, Leira and Delia; Niece, Tina (Jay); Brother Jim, and sister-in-law, Deborah; Nephew Scott (Elizabeth); great-nephew, James; and great-niece, Addy; Niece Stephanie (William) and baby A.; Sister, Sharon and brother-in-law Daniel; and Niece Claire and nephew Michael.

Don was a strong man of faith who was a blessing to family and friends.

Visitation: 11 AM, Aug 27, 2021, until time of Mass of Christian Burial (12 Noon) at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. Donations may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

