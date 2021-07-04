HATCHER, Dennis Kent



54, formerly of Dayton and currently residing in Florida passed away on June 21, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was employed for 16 years by the city of Trotwood Police Department where he served as K9 handler, school resource officer and detective. He was also employed by Miamisburg Schools as a special needs aide, golf, and baseball coach. He is survived by his mother and father, Joseph & Janice Hatcher; brother, Doug (Karen) Hatcher; sister, Debbie (Rick) Mays; nieces, Rachael Hatcher, Stacey Koontz, Ashley Mays; nephew Dennis Mays; great niece, Riley & special friend, Helvi Allman. The family would like to thank Dr. James Elder and his team at The James OSU & Helvi Allman for her care & compassion during Dennis's illness.



The family will greet visitors Saturday, July 10th, 2021, 11-2 with services following at Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Road, Moraine.

