HATFIELD, Charles

HATFIELD, Lt. Col., Charles F.

Lt. Col. Charles F. Hatfield, Age 85, of Dublin, OH, passed away January 19, 2021, at Dublin Retirement Village. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Francie; children Charlie

(Maggie) Hatfield, Leesburg, VA, Cristina (Doug) Carrera, Hilliard, OH, Craig Hatfield,

Euclid, OH; 5 grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Retired veteran of the United States Army. After retiring from the military, he started a second career at Dayton Power and Light. Celebration of life, 11:30 Saturday at Schoedinger Dublin. For a full obituary with service times, please visit


