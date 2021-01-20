HATFIELD, Merrill Creed



Merrill Creed Hatfield, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021, the first morning of the new year, at the age of 89. Merrill, or "Mel" as he was commonly known, was born



July 31, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio, to his parents Golden and Lexie Hatfield (nee Sorrell). Growing up in Ohio he was surrounded by his sister, Phyllis Hatfield Finney (Fred) brother Dynzel Hatfield (Barb) and his late brother Sidney.



Merrill graduated in 1949 from Middletown High School where he would be inducted in 2007 into the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the 3 sports he played while in school; basketball, baseball and golf. He went on to graduate college from The Ohio State University with a BS degree in Business Administration. While there he played 3 varsity years of basketball, 2 varsity years of baseball and one varsity year of golf as a sophomore between the years 1949-1953. He also enjoyed those years as a part of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity where he made lifelong friends. He would meet up with many of them every fall to cheer on his beloved OSU where he held season tickets for football for over 50 years! Mel was also known as "Mr. Buckeye" for always wearing his OSU scarlet and gray and handing out lucky buckeyes to any and all that he came in contact with.



On January 16, 1954, Merrill married the love of his life,



Patricia Ann Townsend in Middletown, Ohio. Their love was vibrant, an inspiration to everyone around them. They were fantastic dancers and Mel fondly referred to her as "Pretty Flower". Soon after they wed, they moved to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, where Mel honorably ended his military career as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He played and coached baseball and basketball there for the military service while receiving a National Defense Service Medal.



With moves to Rocky River, Ohio, and then to Centerville, Ohio, Mel forged a lifelong career with Armco Steel before retiring in 1986 and moving to Acworth, Georgia. He stayed active in the steel business with his many friends and contacts in the industry by consulting and selling metal strapping. Some of his other interests and accomplishments were, serving on the board of trustees at Rocky River United Methodist Church in Rocky River, Ohio, and on a commission to do a study for the recreational programs for the park system in Rocky River. Mel loved watching sports of all kinds but was happiest while watching his grandchildren play baseball or dance in the ballet. He loved playing golf at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown, Ohio, before moving to Acworth, Georgia, where he and Patty both enjoyed living and playing golf at Brookstone Country Club. They made many wonderful and lifelong friends there.



Merrill and Patty are survived by their 3 daughters, Karen Hatfield Jaudon (Tim), and their children Sarah Jaudon Whitehouse (Austin) and Tim Jaudon, Jr., Sandra Hatfield Fulginiti (Michael) and their children Zachary Fulginiti (Amy), Max Fulginiti (Catherine), Kurt Fulginiti and Sam Fulginiti



(Cameron), and Linda Hatfield Mohan (Dan) and their children Jack Mohan and Quinn Mohan. Merrill and Patty were also blessed with 6 great-grandchildren from the Fulignitis named Zachary, Mae, Paton, Roman, Daniel and Aly June. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved their grandparents very much, each having special moments and memories to cherish. Mel's precious "Pretty Flower" passed away April 1, 2012. Broken hearted, he longed to see her again. The beauty and hope of heaven gives us peace as they are now happily reunited and resting with the Lord Jesus.



The family would also like to offer their sincerest thanks and appreciation to everyone who offered care and comfort to our father during his greatest time of need. In particular,



Michelle Spellman and Harriet Kanyimbu and all of his Parc Care caregivers and Parc at Piedmont staff along with Wellstar Hospice. We will be eternally grateful.



In closing, Mel loved life and always said that "the wind was always at my back". At the top of the list ... " Pretty Flower", family, friends, golf, (he had 4 holes in one!) OSU, fishing,



scallops and a good martini. Quite often he told us what a blessed man he was. Yes, he lived a wonderful life, and life will never be the same without him!



The family will celebrate Mel's life in the Spring with military honors at a small interment ceremony at the National



Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, may we suggest donations to Wellstar Community Hospice c/o Wellstar Foundation, 2000 South Park Place, Suite 202, Atlanta, Georgia 30339.



In honor of his beloved Patty, donations may also be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 913 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia 30047 www.lewybodydementia.org.

