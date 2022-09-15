HATFIELD, O.J.



Age 75 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born September 29, 1946, in Corbin, Kentucky, the son of the late Beve Hatfield, Sr. and Rosie Mills Hatfield. He is survived by one brother Raymond (Linda) Hatfield. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including his special niece Brenda Justice. Mr. Hatfield was also preceded in death by his siblings Betty Downs, Junior Ray Hatfield, Beve Hatfield, Jr., Bill Hatfield, Aldie Rice, and Sudie Baker. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Mike Smith, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



