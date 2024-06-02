Hatfield, Richard K.



Richard Kent Hatfield, 64, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Middletown on August 4, 1959 to parents, Roy Hatfield, Jr. and Marilyn (Scheibert) Hatfield. Richard had worked as a truck driver for Nabisco for 45 years and was a very proud member of the Teamsters Union. He was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where he was past president of the church council and currently continued to serve on council. Richard was a member of the science fiction themed Star Trek fan club, The U.S.S. Bismark Chapter of Star Fleet Command and worked diligently with their fund raising efforts, especially at the Renaissance Festival and Dayton Dragon's games. He learned about dedication and hard work at a young age as a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout. In his spare time, Richard was an avid reader, a devoted OSU Buckeyes fan, and also the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and was truly an animal lover. Richard is survived by his mother, Marilyn; brothers, Roy S. Hatfield, Mark S. (Jan) Hatfield and Erik V.M. (Janice) Hatfield; sister, Elizabeth Hatfield; uncle, Richard J. (Anita) Scheibert; and cousin, Mary (Rick) Swain. In addition to his father, Roy, Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Sr. & Alma Margaret Hatfield and Mark & Alice Scheibert; and his uncle and aunt, who were also his godparents, Richard & Pauline Hardwick. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad St., Middletown with Pastor Jean Vargo officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 - OR - to PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, Ohio 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com