HAUBACH, Eleanor

HAUBACH (née Farrell), Eleanor Julia



Better known as Nonie, lived for 88 wonderful years (August 19th 1933 – November 22nd 2021). A native Ohioan, Nonie was born in Cincinnati, but was a long-time resident of



Dayton and a graduate of Holy Trinity. A true matriarch: a mother for 67 years, a grandmother for 45 years, and a great-grandmother for 25 years. Fierce, independent, loyal, and



courageous. Nonie was unlike any other; her commitment to her family knew no bounds and she played so many pivotal roles. World's greatest pancake maker; life of the party;



ferocious debater, pop culture connoisseur, thrift store and garage sale bargain hunter; and day trip camper. Welcoming, but not always friendly. She answered the phone with a



demanding "YEAH!" but was always there to help, support, and provide a laugh. Spunky, eclectic, and self-determined. Above all things, she was someone who loved without limit. Accepted without condition. Gave without expectation. She leaves behind a devoted family who will never be the same without her. A family that will love, honor, and remember her forever. Daughters Renee, Julie, Amy (Eric) and Jamie. Grandchildren Erica (Scott), Pandy (Eric), Sammi, Rod, Brecklin,



dedicated grandson Zach aka "Bub," Whitney (Chrissy), Carridy (Cierra), Todd (Lavelle). Great-Grand Children Kasey (Nik), Quentin, Kyle, Rylan, Halle, Carleigh, Kaleigh, Gabe, Timmy, Titus, Channing, Styles, Zayden, and Jensen. Her Brother, Frankie (Pat). Preceded in death by her beloved



parents, Marie and Thomas Farrell; her sister Marian (John); her brothers James, Bill (Georgie), and Thomas, and her son-in-law Kevin. Private services to be handled by Tobias of



Belmont and burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Promedica | Heartland Hospice.

