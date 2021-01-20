HAUBNER, ESTHER

HAUBNER (nee Hoelle), Esther Marie



Age 91, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Friday, January 15, 2021. Esther was born on September 2, 1929, to the late Leo and Lorraine Hoelle. She graduated from Ross High School and worked at Champion Paper for several years before becoming a homemaker. Family meant everything to her, she was always positive, and was a good friend to many people. Esther is survived by Vernon Haubner, her husband of 70 years, and their five children: Barb (Phil) Vest, Dale (Kathy) Haubner, Peggy (Tony) Baumer, Randy (Shelli) Haubner, and Gary (Mary Beth) Haubner. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Jenna, Crista, Anna, Casey, Ali, Joel, Alex, Jacob, Maddie, Mitchell, and Lydia; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Moxley, Parker, Ava, and Claire. Due to public health concerns, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Public Library or Hospice of Hamilton (Cincinnati).

