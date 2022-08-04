HAUGEN, Judith Anne "Judy"



Judith Anne Haugen "Judy", age 79, of Washington Twp., passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles Sink and Clarissa Fox. Judy graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School in Dayton, and was voted "Prettiest Eyes" her senior year. She co-oped at Delco Moraine, where she met Derrolle at a United Way fundraiser meeting. They married in 1962 and started their family in 1965; she was a homemaker until 1977, when she started working towards an associate degree from Sinclair Community College. In 1981, she won an Alumni Scholarship from Sinclair, and continued her education at Wright State University, earning a bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1984. Soon after, she achieved her CPA designation. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa fraternity and belonged to the AICPA and the ASWA. Judy worked as a CPA for 14 years before retiring in 1998 to travel with Derrolle. Judy was an avid reader; she would read anywhere she could, even while sitting in Ohio Stadium during a Buckeyes football game. She was a talented sketch artist and seamstress, and created amazing Halloween costumes. She loved nature and all creatures, except perhaps the snakes Steve brought home from the creek. Judy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved playing Monopoly and Thomas the Train, and helped with numerous Lego projects. She came along on summer trips to Kings Island, riding the biggest rollercoasters and The Octopus. She enjoyed a good meal, whether it was a five-way at Skyline or filet mignon at the Pine Club. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Derrolle; children, Denise (Scott) Freese and Steve Haugen; grandchildren, Brett Freese, Kerry Freese, McKenzie Haugen, and Keaton Haugen; sister, Paulette Shreve; and brother, Roy DeWayne Fox. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Summers. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Judy's memory. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

