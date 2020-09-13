HAUPT, Michael C. Age 96, of Centerville, Ohio went home to his Savior on September 9, 2020. Mike was born June 2, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived most of his life in that area, moving to Centerville 14 years ago in 2006. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Forsythe (Larry) and son Gary Haupt (Barbara); his four grandchildren, Matthew Forsythe (Gretchen), Michelle Forsythe, Julianna Piovesan (Dennis) and Kristen Haupt (Nathan Kemp); by his great-granddaughters, Karis and Lucy Forsythe and several nephews and nieces. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Natalie Haupt; his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; his three brothers, Arthur, Harold and Richard Haupt; and his grandson, Ryan Haupt. A lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, Mike served on a mortar crew in the 193rd and 194th Glider Infantry Regiments of the 17th Airborne Division during World War II. He saw action in the Battle of the Bulge and the Operation Varsity Rhine River Crossing and is a Purple Heart recipient. Some of his greatest memories included attending the dedication of the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC with his whole family and later returning with an Honor Flight from Dayton. Mike retired from the Cleveland Twist Drill Company in 1982 and spent his remaining years caring for his sick brothers and entertaining his grand and great grandchildren. Mike was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Cleveland and attended Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek, where he soon became Papa to a whole gathering of "adopted" grandchildren. A private service for family will be held at Tobias Funeral Home with burial at the Dayton National Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Papa's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National World War II Museum. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

