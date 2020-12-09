HAVERKOS, EMMA

HAVERKOS (Wallpe),



Emma Jean



On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Emma Jean (Wallpe) Haverkos, loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother was greeted by the Lord. She passed away at the age of 86 at her residence at Berkeley Square Retirement Center, Hamilton, Ohio.



Jean was born on June 16, 1934, in St. Mary of the Rock, Indiana, to Elmer and Ella (Burst) Wallpe. She graduated with honors on a full scholarship from the Immaculate Conception Academy in Oldenburg, Indiana. On June 13, 1953, she married Norman Haverkos and together they raised five children: Mary Sue Markey (husband Patrick), Karen Richter (husband Dr. Tim) Patti Garibay (husband Pat), Tim Haverkos (wife Rosemary) and Todd Haverkos (wife Phet). She was blessed by her ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren whom she adored.



Jean is preceded in death by her mother and father, Elmer and Ella Wallpe, brothers Ken and Ray Wallpe, husband Norman Haverkos and longtime companion Jim George. She is survived by her brother James Wallpe, sister Audrey (Jack) Elliott and many nieces and nephews.



Jean had many passions that included playing bridge, antiquing, world travel, enjoying the arts, her Florida winter home, bowling, sewing, gardening, watching the Reds, her career in accounting, rocking babies, cleaning holiday dishes, making deviled eggs and hanky panks (to ensure a party guest would never leave hungry), and volunteering in her community.



Her generous, compassionate spirit, infectious smile, love for people and enjoyment of a good party was evident to all who knew her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 A.M., on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St John the Baptist Church, Dry Ridge. Public visitation will be from 10:30 - 11:30 A.M. with Fr. Peter St. George as celebrant. Facial coverings required for all guests. Interment will follow the Mass at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Jean's honor may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati, the National MS Society or a nonprofit of your choice. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home in Evendale/Blue Ash is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com.

