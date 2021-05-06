HAVEY, Debra

HAVEY (Lautenschleger), Debra "Deb"



Debra "Deb" (Lautenschleger) Havey, 67, of Carlisle, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Sycamore Medical Center. She was born December 26, 1953, in Van Wert, Ohio, the



daughter of the late Owen and Genevieve (Taylor) Lautenschleger.



Deb was a 1972 graduate of Lincolnview High School in



Middle Point, Ohio, and also a graduate of Ohio State Beauty Academy and Sinclair Community College. She worked for 25 years as an Occupational Therapy Assistant following some time as a hairdresser and an activities director. Deb enjoyed crafting, sewing, and knitting and going on cruises with her husband and family. She enjoyed music and played the clarinet as well as the piano and was a member of the hand bell choir at church. Deb was very active in all of the churches where her husband was serving as the pastor at the time. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rev. Michael Havey; 2 children, Chrissy (Charles) Crutcher and Gregg (Lyndsay) Havey; grandchildren, Chris Hollon, Alyssa Kirby, and Franklin Havey; sister, Rhonda (Larry) Black; nephews, Tim (Sarah) Black and Scott (Trina) Black; 2 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews; as well as her loving companion, her dog, Fender.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 –11 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral services will



follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jenelle Rue officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Tuscarawas, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 10 N. Breiel Blvd,



Middletown, Ohio 45044 or to PBCers Organization, 1014-A Greenleaf Rd, Rochester, NY 14612.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.anderson-funeral.com



