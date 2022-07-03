HAWES,
Waverly Dante R.
Age 32, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Walk through visitation will be held at 10am - 12pm, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Final Disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
