HAWK, Jeromy Allen



Jeromy Allen Hawk, age 35, of Chillicothe, Ohio, born 4/10/1986, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 28th, 2021. Jeromy passed away from



Cirrhosis which he battled bravely for the past two years. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde Kress, Barbara Mustard and Jeanie Hawk. Jeromy is survived by his best friend, his mom, Karla



Parsons; his step-dad, Greg



Parsons; and uncle, Allen Kress; including Jeromy's sisters, Danielle, Kaylee and Jessica Parsons. Also, Jeromy's dad,



Jeffery Hawk of Pike County, Ohio, and Jeromy's siblings,



Bobbie Jean Hagardy, Tiffany Gorman and AJ Gorman; aunts, Tammy May and Debbie Montgomery. He was also loved by many cousins, family and many friends. Jeromy's love and smile will live on in the memories he left us with. He had a kind spirit that will never be forgotten and he will be sorely missed. Any donations to help the family with final expenses would be greatly appreciated and can be made directly to the family on their go fund me account. The link for their go fund me is: http:/gofund.me/b7942b2a

