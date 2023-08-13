Hawk, Penny



Penny Josiefield Hawk passed away on August 4, 2023 at the age of 73. She was born in Xenia, Ohio to the late Bruce and Elizabeth "Libby" Hawk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Howard Hawk.



Penny is survived by her niece Lori (Bill) Sterling; nephew Craig (Tekia) Hawk; and numerous great nieces and nephews.



Penny graduated from the Fine Arts Theatre at Stephens College in 1971 and began a career as a director and a playwright. She was also a teacher, helping a veterans prepare to take their GED and college courses. Penny ended her career as Director of Communications of the Kids in Need Foundation, a nonprofit helping children and teachers. She was an avid Beatles fan and attended one of their shows in London early on in their career.



Private burial to take place at Buford Cemetery.



