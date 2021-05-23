dayton-daily-news logo
X

HAWKINS, Cato

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HAWKINS, Cato

Age 80, departed Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A member of

Pleasant Green MBC, a retired truck driver, devoted member of the Fifty and Over Men's

Social Club. Devoted much of his time working with his son at Greg's Tire Service. He leaves, the love of his life, Massie D.; a devoted daughter, Deneko Slaughter; 2 sons,

Darrell (Rose) and Gregory (Monique) Slaughter; 3 grandchildren, Darrell, Ashley, DeNesha; brother, Charles (Beulah) Grant; special niece, Debra Houston; best friends, Alex Mays and James Brooks; friend of the family, Ronnie Davison; Fifty and Over Men's Social Club members, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11AM, Wednesday, May 26th, Pleasant Green MB Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Pastor Hence Coates, officiating. Visitation 10-11 am.

Interment West Memory Gardens. Masks are required.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top