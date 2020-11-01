X

HAWKINS, Clara

HAWKINS, Clara Bea

Clara Bea Hawkins passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Tuesday, October 27th. She will be missed

by her surviving husband,

Reginald Hawkins of 55 years; her son, Kirk Couch (Carol); her living sister, Madelyn Stevens; brother, Paul Stone. She also leaves to remember her

2 grandsons, 4 great-grand

children, nieces, nephews,

extensive family and friends.

Viewing hours are 11-12 pm on Nov. 6th at Roberts C. Henry Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, funeral is limited to 10

people.

