HAWKINS, Deborah Lynn



Age 69, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted grandson, D'Alcapone (Erika) Morris and their 5 children and 2 grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Reverend Robert Jackson



officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment:



Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

