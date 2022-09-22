HAWKINS, Maxine



Age 89, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life on September 11, 2022. Maxine was born in Columbus, OH, on October 5, 1932, to parents Jiles Brewer. Sr. and Mamie Brewer. Along with her family, she moved to Dayton at age 12.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Fritz" Hawkins; son, William "Bill" Vincent James, Jr.,: great- grandchildren, Raena Bell and Rasheda Surles (Richmond, KY); parents, Jiles Brewer, Sr., and Mamie Brewer; siblings, Jiles Brewer, Jr., Loretta Anderson, and Robert Brewer. She is survived by grandchildren, Cheryl "Cherisse" Surles (Richmond, KY) and Kendra Bell (Denver, CO); sisters, Shirley Kidd and Lavetta Brewer; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews including special nephews Donald (Delores) Brewer and Henry (Twanda) Anderson, Snellville, GA, and very special niece, Cherisse Kidd.



Maxine graduated from Roosevelt High School, and the University of Dayton, where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. She was employed by Dayton Public Schools where she taught elementary school, English and home economics in multiple buildings and retired after serving 33 years. In her younger years, she was an avid swimmer, tennis player and roller skater. She was a lifelong baker who enjoyed making cakes, cookies and candy. Maxine never lost her love of sewing and continued making craft projects, including hats, scarves, mittens, and blankets that she would donate to anyone in need.



Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m., with the service at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required for all attendees. A private interment will follow on Monday, September 26, at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third St., Dayton, OH 45402.

