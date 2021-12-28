HAWKINS, Sherry L.



64, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on February 9, 1957, to parents, the late John and Imogene (Hensley) Rose. Sherry was born and raised in West Elkton and graduated from Preble Shawnee High School in 1975. She worked for Mr. Brown at the Frisch's on Germantown Road and later at other Frisch's restaurants. She also cleaned houses. Sherry loved cooking for her family, shopping and



vacations. Sherry was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Kevin Hawkins; son, Noah (Bethany) Hawkins; daughter, Abby (Robert) Clayton; siblings, Kathy Cox, Anna Truster, John David Rose and Karen Lundy; her grandchildren who were her "life", Reed, Ryder, Jaxon and Raelyn; dear friends, Benny Weidner and Rhonda Scott; as well as many other loving family and friends. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Reverend Tim Draxler officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairmound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to UC Health Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

