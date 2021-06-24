HAWORTH, Joan S.



Age 96, of Englewood, formerly of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on June 23, 2021. Joan was born on October 3. 1924, to the late Ralph H. and Verta M. Share. She was a housewife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed family, friends, scrapbooking, and life itself. Preceded in death by her



parents; brothers, George (Virginia) Share, Keith (Jennie Ruth) Share, and Thelma Share; grandson, Chris Grant Haworth. Joan is survived by her children, Lynn (Sandy) Haworth, and Connie Jo Haworth; grandchildren, Tracy (Tim) Lirette, Chad (Susan) Schaurer, and Matt (Megan) Schaurer; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother,



Roger Share; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at



Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. The family would like to thank Cypress Pointe/Legacy staff and Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or Choices in



Community Living, 1651 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45414 for Connie Jo Haworth. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, Online condolences may be sent by going to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

