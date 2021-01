HAYES, MD, Brian L.



Brian L. Hayes, MD passed away on January 16, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at STEWART & CALHOUN



FUNERAL HOME., 529 West Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the



Funeral Home on Friday,



January 22, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on the day of the service from 10:00 AM until time of service. Please see the website for live streaming of the service at



www.calhounfuneral.com