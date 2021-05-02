HAYES, Diane Marie



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on April 17, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. In Dayton, Ohio, she was born on



December 5, 1946, the daughter of Robert Gorman Hayes and Thelma Jean Hayes Wiles. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol Golden and Beverly Hoskins; and brother, David Hayes, and special friend Barb Bowersox. Her brothers survive Diane; Robert, John (Ellen), Timothy (Susan), and Patrick (Dr. Susan), and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.



She worked at Economy Linen and was great about giving cleaning tips. She loved animals, cooking, and working in her yard. She is loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dayton for their loving care of Diane. Arrangements are made at Woodland Cemetery/Mausoleum. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be shared at



diane-marie-hayes.forevermissed.com