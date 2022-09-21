HAYES, Leslie H.



LESLIE H. HAYES, 88, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022. He was born in St. Charles, Virginia, , on September 15, 1934, the son of the late William and Mary (Taylor) Hayes. Leslie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 35 years. In 1994, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer, having served in Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of the Maplewood Church of the Nazarene and he attended weekly Bible studies with a group of friends he dearly loved. He was an avid OSU Buckeye fan, loved old western movies, traveling, researching family genealogy on his computer, and indulging in his greatest passion, ice cream. Leslie was preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Bertha R. (Stubbs) Hayes in 2015; son, Martin Kirby Eberwein; and siblings, Ray, John, Doug, Eve, Bill, Joyce, and Jim. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hayes; children, Sherry (David) Miller, Leslie (Mark) Prater, Shirley (Gary) Rutledge, Sharon Fisher, Paul Eberwein; and step-children, Deborah Althouse, Kevin Miller, Greg Miller, and Gary Miller. Also surviving are sisters, Louise Fairchild and Becky Hayes; grandchildren, Jared Berner, Joshua (Sommer) Berner, Derek (Katelyn) Miller, Darrian (Korey) Feldkamp, Dillon Bricker, Josh (Lisa) Prater, Jennifer (Lee) Musson, Gary (Becky) Rutledge, Theresa (Dana) Hook, Kevin (Kelly) Rutledge, Wesley Thirkield, Robert (Angie) Thirkield, Michelle Thirkield, Paul (Rachel) Eberwein, Perry Eberwein, Corbin Eberwein, and Sarah Eberwein; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Fancy. Leslie's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



