HAYES, Norman M. Norman M. Hayes of Monroe, passed away October 14, 2020. He was born in Frankfort, Indiana, to Charles and Catherine Hayes. Norm graduated with a BS from Indiana University, MS from Miami University and Xavier University and was an advanced graduate student at The Ohio State University and Columbia University. He brought a love of teaching and a willingness to listen and give straight advice to any who asked. His first career of 31 years was with the Middletown/Monroe Consolidated Schools, beginning as a teacher at Lemon-Monroe High School. He progressed through various administrative positions retiring as Superintendent of the Middletown City Schools. In retirement, he was an Adjunct Professor at Miami University and Wright State University, Interim President of the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce and eleven years as Executive Director of the Middletown Community Foundation where he established a large system of scholarships for Middletown area youth. Norm was an active member of many boards: Middletown Area YMCA, Middletown Area United Way, Middletown Job Opportunities, Middletown Symphony, Arts in Middletown, Middletown Chamber of Commerce, American Savings Bank, Middletown Community Foundation, Miami University Middletown, Monroe Historical Society and Warren County Literacy. A life-long educator, he volunteered 12 years at the Lebanon Correctional Institution as an instructor. He and his wife Pat often chaired community events such as AIM Gala, Charity Ball Committees, Middletown Bicentennial McGuire Sister Concert and Abilities First 40th Anniversary. In 1986 he was among 20 Superintendents from Ohio selected to visit and study China's educational system. Always interested in history and realizing a need, in 1987 he wrote "A Brief History of the Middletown City School District" covering the years 1800 to 1987. Following Norm's request, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to the Norman and Pat Hayes Scholarship Fund at the Middletown Community Foundation, 300 N. Main Street., Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042; to the Norman and Pat Hayes Education Endowment Fund at the Atrium Medical Center Foundation, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown, OH 45005 or to DayCity Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

