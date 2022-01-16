HAYNES, William H.



"Bill"



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. William was born in



Somerset, Kentucky, on January 13, 1943, to Howard



Haynes and Mary (Waddle)



Haynes. He retired from



Champion Papers after 32 years of service. Bill enjoyed traveling, fishing, Kentucky



Basketball, and country and blue grass music.



William is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Marcum) Haynes; son Darrell (Leslie) Haynes of Manchester, KY; his daughters,



Beverly (Alonzo) Mangubat and Elizabeth Grubb of Hamilton, OH; stepson, Todd (Sherry) Steimel of Hamilton, OH; he is the grandfather of Holly and Lynsey Haynes of Manchester, KY, Zachary Mangubat and Sara Grubb of Hamilton, OH, and Courtney (Travis) Reffitt of Hamilton, OH; and Angela (Bill) Suding and Chelsea Proffitt of Brookville, IN; and 11 great-grandchildren; his brother Kenneth Haynes of Hamilton, OH; his sister Rosie (Nickey) Hamm of Somerset, KY. William was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Jeanette (Proffitt) Haynes, stepdaughter Bridget Proffitt; brothers



Gerald, Harold, and Curtis Haynes; sisters Helen Waddle,



Imogene Rose, and Carolyn Decker; and grandchildren,



Darrell, Joshua, and Jessica Haynes.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,



January 20, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com