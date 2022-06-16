HAYSLETT, Ruthanna



Ruthanna Hayslett, age 92, of Kettering, Ohio, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1930, in Eaton, Ohio, to the late Jason and Ruth Silver. A beloved mother and grandmother, Ruthanna was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jacob Hayslett, Sr., daughter Rebecca James, sons Jim Hayslett and Bradley Hayslett, grandson Wesley Hayslett, granddaughter Summer James, and 9 siblings. She is survived by children Sheron (Bill) Mitchell, Earl Jacob "Jake" (Joyce) Hayslett Jr., Joyce Moreland, Nelson (Jill) Hayslett, Rita (Tim) Hensley, Matthew (Angie) Hayslett, Audra (Geoff Bailey) Hayslett, son-in-law Rick James, daughters-in-law Shirley Hayslett and Kim Hayslett, 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, her sister Lois Jean Whalen, and many nieces and nephews.



Ruthanna lived for many years in Lewisburg, Ohio, and attended Trinity Lutheran Church. Returning to high school at Montgomery County JVS, she graduated in 1982 at the age of 52. She enjoyed learning and practicing holistic medicines, becoming a licensed massage therapist in her early 60's. She became proficient in Reiki, Orthobionomy and Reflexology, and furthered her education in these fields through self-study throughout her remaining years.



Ruthanna donated her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A warm and vibrant woman, she will be missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.

