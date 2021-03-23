HAYSLIP, Betty "Joan"



Betty "Joan" Hayslip, 92 of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully Friday evening, March 19, 2021, at the Woodlands of Middletown Assisted Living Care Center, where she had been a resident since 2016. Joan was born December 18, 1928, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Hayslip who passed on March 18, 1991; her father and mother, Harlen and Winnie Mineer; and stepmother Rissie Mineer. Also preceded in death by four brothers of stepmother, Rissie (they were like brothers to Joan) Lonnie, Cecil,



Clarence and Curtis Medley. She is survived by two sons,



Michael Eugene Hayslip (Artie) of New Lebanon, and Harlen Keith Hayslip (Jill) of Wheelersburg, OH; two daughters, Toni Joan Wilcher (Dave) of New Lebanon; and stepdaughter Linda Jean Garrett of Cookeville, TN; four grandchildren, Michael II (Amy) Hayslip of Miamisburg, OH, Heather Hayslip (Kevin) of New Lebanon, Kristi (Mick) Boshell of Kenova, WV, and Emily Knepshield (Andy) of Nashville, TN; six great-grandchildren, Ross Hayslip of Miamisburg, Andrew Hayslip of Miamisburg (Molly), Adrian Frizell of Trotwood, OH, Mathieu Frizell (Lacie) of Sandusky, OH, Gavin and Mikayla Boshell of Kenova, WV, and Morgan Farley of New Lebanon; one great-great-grandchild, Macie Frizell of Sandusky, OH. Joan and her husband Gene moved to Dayton in the 50's and started their family. She worked as an officer at the city of Dayton Correctional Facility for 10 years and then retired from GM as an assembly line worker at truck and bus in Moraine in 1989. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria, OH. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.



In accordance with the family's wishes, masks will be required for the entire service, covering both nose and mouth (even if fully vaccinated). We also ask that you social distance as much as possible. Thank you.


