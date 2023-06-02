Hazelwood, Eva

Hazelwood (Aaron), Eva Lola



Eva Lola Aaron Hazelwood



October 14, 1931 - May 25, 2023



Eva Lola Aaron Hazelwood, 91, formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away on May 25, 2023 at her daughter's home in Mokena, Illinois where she reigned for over ten years as laundry boss, master sous chef, and domino queen. Eva Lola was born October 14, 1931 in Aaron, Kentucky, the daughter of James A. and Alma Conner Aaron. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, her Master's Degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and began Doctorial work at The Ohio State University. After short teaching assignments in Cincinnati and Beavercreek, Ohio, Lola taught Home Economics for 37 years at Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio. She also enjoyed volunteer tax preparation for those in need for many years and was a longtime member of Community United Methodist Church in Dayton, Ohio. She'll be remembered for her tireless work ethic, fierce independence, exceptional memory, sharp intellect, and pumpkin pie. Above all, she deeply valued: family, faith, education, and college basketball, particularly her Kentucky Wildcats and the Madness of March.



She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Roger) Trott of Fredericksburg, VA, Debra Hazelwood of Jupiter, FL, and Kimberly (Terry) Kosmatka of Mokena, IL; by her son, Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Hazelwood of Troy, Ohio; by her sister-in-law, Carol Jones Aaron; by eight adored grandchildren, Eric Trott, Adam Trott, Kayla (Ralph) Motto, Callie (Ricardo) Ortiz, Nora Long, Owen Long, Sarah/Kameron (Kayla) Hazelwood, and Madison Hazelwood; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three brothers, James, John, and Archie Aaron; by four sisters, Reba (Ricki) Pierce, Louiza (Ludy) Rettko, Evoline Bell, and Rose Agnes Aaron; and by a niece, Susan L. Rahschulte



The family will receive visitors on June 10, 2023 from 1:00  4:00 pm for a sharing of Lola's life at the United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave., New Lenox, Illinois where her remains will be placed in a columbarium.

