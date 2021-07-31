HAZELWOOD, Patsy "Pat"



In Memory of Patsy "Pat" Hazelwood



February 4, 1945 to July 9, 2021



Patsy Sue Hazelwood, 76 of Lebanon, OH, unexpectedly passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on Friday July 9th. Her only child Jodie and son-in-law Robert were by her side as she took her last breath.



Pat was born to the late Leonard and Emilie Tincher. She grew up in Lebanon, Ohio. Pat loved her school days and always



enjoyed talking about all the fun she had growing up in



Lebanon.



Pat moved to Monroe, Ohio, in 1968 and lived in Monroe for 22 years. She loved the Monroe Community and was involved in many community events. Anyone who knew Pat knows that she loved kids and especially teenagers. She put this love to work when she became a school monitor. Pat worked for many years at Monroe and Middletown City Schools.



Pat is survived by her only child, Jodie (Robert) Cope. Three granddaughters: Sara, Olivia and Josie Cope. Very special friends, Carol (Peaches) Melton, Mary Ann Leeds and Robert Gold.



Pat's final wish was to turn her body over immediately after death to the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State



University, Dayton, OH. It was her wish that her body be used in such a manner as may seem most desirable for educational and scientific purposes.



A celebration of Pat's life will be announced at the convenience of the family.

