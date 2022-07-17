dayton-daily-news logo
HEATON, Kenneth

HEATON, Kenneth Byron

Age 74, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Family will greet friends and family for a visitation at 2pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, followed by a memorial and Masonic service at 3pm at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

