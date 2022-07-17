HEATON, Kenneth Byron



Age 74, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Family will greet friends and family for a visitation at 2pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, followed by a memorial and Masonic service at 3pm at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

