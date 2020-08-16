HEATON, Sonney Age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday August 14, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 5, 1960. On April 23, 1994, in St. Ann Church he married Cheryl A. Boyd. Survivors include his wife Cheryl; mother, Joyce Houser; three children, Christina Heaton, Jeff Boyd, and April Heaton; three grandchildren, Clark Boyd, Koleton and Kendra Roark. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 10:00-11;00am Tuesday at the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



