Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HECK, Mark Allen Mark Allen Heck, of Bluffton, SC, died unexpectedly on July 23rd, 2020, at Medical University of SC. He was 59 years old. Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia (Trish) Heck, his brother, Paul (Debbie) Heck of Monroe, OH, and his sisters, Pam (Tim) Naab of Hamilton, OH, and Judy (Fred) Southard of Hamilton, OH. He was predeceased by his parents, Waller & Nancy Heck, and his brother, Bruce Heck of Hamilton, OH. Mark was a longtime resident of Hamilton, OH, graduating from Hamilton Taft High School in 1980. Arrangements are being made by Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton, SC.

Funeral Home Information

Sauls Funeral Home

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton, SC

29910

