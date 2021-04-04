HECKER, Marilyn

HECKER (nee Gesler), Marilyn Jane



Marilyn Jane (nee Gesler) Hecker, of Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully April 1, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born March 22, 1931, in Dayton, OH, to Richard and Viola (nee Weaver) Gesler. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Cauley. Marilyn is survived by: husband of 66 years, Dr. Richard O. Hecker; children, Susan (Mark) Lucas,



Jennifer (Chuck) Howd, and Larry (Dana) Hecker; grandchildren, Scott (Katy), Barry, Betsy, Paige (Thomas), Stephanie, Caroline, and Quinn; great-grandchild, Flora. A memorial



service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be directed to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, Heifer International, or to a charity of your choice.


