HECKER, Marion

HECKER (Caldwell), Marion



Marion (Caldwell) Hecker, 76, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021. Marion was born in DeLand, FL, on March 1, 1944, and lived many years in Englewood, OH, Port Orange, FL, and Maitland, FL.



Marion was a loving mother and spouse, compassionate friend to many, and a true child of God. Marion was a 1962 graduate of DeLand High School. She volunteered as an EMT for Randolph Township Fire and Rescue in Englewood



(Clayton), OH, and worked as an emergency room nurse for Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, OH. Marion also served as a hospice nurse for Volusia County, FL, until her retirement. Marion was a third order Franciscan and was a devoted volunteer for Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange, FL.



Marion is survived by her children, Cynthia (Paul) Hill, Donna (Chris) Ruff, Autumn (Andy) Ames; grandchildren Michael (Bethany) Ruff, Christen (Anthony) Whalen, Katie Ruff, and Alaina and Adeline Ames; great-grandson Rowan Whalen;



sister Joanne Herring; nieces, nephews, and faithful friends and family.



Marion is preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Hecker, parents Barrett and Adelaide Caldwell, and her



brother Charles Caldwell.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM at St. Joseph Church in Dayton, OH, on Saturday, Feb. 27th. The family will receive visitors at 9am until time of Mass at the church. Private interment in DeLand, FL. A memorial celebration is planned in Central FL at a future date. Mass will be live streamed at



https://www.facebook.com/BakerHazelSnider.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Two Tails Ranch, an elephant sanctuary at www.Allaboutelephants.com or the Franciscans at www.thecapuchins.org/donate. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com