age 60 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, October 28, 2023 surrounded by family, friends, and her two dogs. Annette was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 10, 1962 to Donald Thomas and Josephine (Mitrione) Thomas. After graduating from Miami University, Annette worked for over twenty years at Avon Products. She married her high-school sweetheart Craig Hedric in Oxford, Ohio on December 28, 1984. She enjoyed being an active member of her church, spending time with family and friends, and caring for her two dogs, Slugger and August. Annette is survived by her children, Taylor (Caitlin) Hedric and Alyssa Hedric (Kaitlynn Sargent), father Donald Thomas, sisters Theresa and Beth Thomas, nephews Kyle Morrical and Bradley Fite, siblings-in-law Kim and Phil Morrical, and parents-in-law Darrell and Jan Hedric. Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Hedric, and her mother, Josephine Thomas. Instead of a formal visitation, family and friends are encouraged to gather before the service from 5:00-5:30 PM to share memories and pictures. The Celebration of Life for Annette will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, November 2 at Center Pointe Christian Church (5962 Hamilton-Mason Road, Liberty Township, OH 45011). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in the name of "Annette Hedric - Kids4Cure Team" to the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio (1170 Old Henderson Rd #221, Columbus, OH 43220) or The Butler County Humane Society. www.browndawsonflick.com



