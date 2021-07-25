HEFFLEY, ROBERT

dayton-daily-news logo
Robert Leroy "Bob" Heffley, Sr., 82, of Springfield, passed away July 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 13, 1939, in Springfield, the son of Clarence and Margaret (Palmer) Heffley. Mr. Heffley enjoyed fishing, hunting and raising pigeons. He had been employed at Dresser / Air Tool as a machinist. Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley (Rust) Heffley; two children, Robert Leroy Heffley Jr. and Melissa Beth Houston; four grandchildren: Bryan Christopher (Jacklyn Marie) Krabach, Maddison K. Heffley, Hanah Logan Schroeder and Sydnye Shay Heffley; three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Emmy and Cole Krabach and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Catherine McKee and Norma Jean Heffley; one brother, Clarence Edward Heffley and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

