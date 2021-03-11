HEFFNER, David M.



64 of Springfield, passed away March 8, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Upland, Pennsylvania, the son of Elmer and Zelma Heffner. David was a graduate of Northwestern High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. David retired with over 40 years as a self-employed



mason. He was preceded in death by his father Elmer Heffner and mother Zelma (Burchett) Wayman and brother Rick Heffner. Survivors



include his daughter Stacy (Jared) Smith; grandchildren



Preston, Braxton and Taylor Smith; sister Marie Heffner;



brother Darrell (Rickie Jane) Littler; and several nieces and nephews. Services to honor David will be Friday at 6:30PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF and DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and friends may call from 5:00PM until time of services at 6:30PM. Live streaming of the services will be found on the Memorial Home Facebook page starting at 6:30PM. Inurnment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



