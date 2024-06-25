Heflin, Gloria



Gloria Heflin, age 94 passed away June 17, 2024 at her home while surrounded by loved ones. Gloria was born on April 9, 1930 in Matewan, West Virginia to the late James Ronnal and Rose (Williams) Mann. She spent her formative years in Camargo, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Heflin along with brothers Douglas Fugate, J. Seldon Fugate, Ray Fugate, (Twin) J. Voce Mann, Von Mann, Garland Mann, sisters Peggy DeBusk, Patty Patterson, son-in-law Kent Myers, and grandson Craig Heflin. She is survived by son, William Ronald Heflin, and daughters Rhonda (Rick) Williams, and Robyn Myers; grandchildren Brett Heflin, Brad Heflin, Tyler Williams, Ragan Reeves, and Alex Myers. She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize special nieces Pam Jones, Patricia Cody, nephews Doug Amburgery and Randy Mann who showed her special attention and love throughout her long life. Gloria enjoyed working at Jefferson Smurfit where she made several lifelong friends. One such friend, Jenny Southhall, continued to visit and provide Gloria with hours of laughs and friendship. She loved her friends and coworkers like family. Her home was the center of her children's and grandchildren's lives. Her door was always open with a delicious meal on the stove and a pot of coffee for anyone who needed a break from the hectic pace of life. No need to knock, just come on in. Sitting around her kitchen table was time to tell stories, listen to the current events of the day, and have lively debates on politics. The phone was always ringing, and the news was always on. Everyone who left her home, left with a full belly and a full heart, knowing that his voice mattered, and someone was always there to listen. Gloria was passionate about nature. She cared for the critters in her backyard, as she did her family. She tended to her flower and vegetable gardens and made sure each animal that visited had food and drink. Gloria loved tenaciously. If you were one of hers, she cared for you continuously and found no wrong. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her for her 94 years. The family would like to thank the Hospice team who spent a year providing care for Gloria as well as her dear neighbor, Vi Kinzer, for her delicious food she cooked daily. The family will honor her request and forego any funeral.



