HEGINBOTHAM, Marilyn Y.



89 of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. Marilyn was a faithful member of Parkview United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack W. Heginbotham, Sr. April 25, 2006. Surviving are her children Jack W. Heginbotham, Jr., Laura Witesel, and Lisa Toby, grandchildren Megan, Heidie, Doug, and Kelli, great-grandchildren Emma, Titus, Audrey, and Brooklyn, nieces Connie Rose and Marilyn Hegner and nephew Eric Berchtold. Funeral services Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Parkview United Methodist Church, 3713 Benner Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Joseph Park officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services (9a.m.-10 a.m.) Monday. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, 10209 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. Memorial contribution may be made to Park View United Methodist Church. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

