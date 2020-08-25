HEIDER, George David "Dave" Age 73, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 9, 1947, to parents, George R. and Betty R. (Herdman) Heider. George was a Vietnam Veteran and proud of his 20 years in the Ohio Air National Guard. Following retirement after 35 years at Navistar/International, George enjoyed being outdoors, farming, and attending his grandkids' activities. He was always giving of his time and enjoyed raising livestock. George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith "Judy" (Herzog) Heider; 3 children, Chris (Christine) Heider, Jim (Melissa) Heider, and Stefanie (Dave) Barbee; 3 siblings, Michael (Janet) Heider, Steve Heider, and Rosemary Carstensen; 7 grandchildren, Emily, Justine, Abbey, and Camren Heider and Marley, Andrew, and Morgan Brandyberry; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant child, George Timothy Heider; and a niece, Cheryl Heider. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A service will follow on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Thomas Brodbeck officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St. Springfield, Ohio 45504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



