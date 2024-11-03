HEIGHT, Hazel Mildred



Hazel Height (Collingsworth), age 88, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on October 27, 2024. Hazel was born in Rock, West Virginia as 1 of 7 children to the late Orban and Bessie (Snapp) Barnett. Alongside her parents Hazel is preceded in death by her first Husband; Edward Collingsworth, second Husband; John Height, Sisters; Ethel Taylor, Thelma Birmingham, and Brothers; Paul Barnett, Chad Barnett, and William Barnett. Hazel is survived by her Children; Rita (Danny) Gutierrez, Randy (Denise) Collingsworth, Grandchildren; Brandon (Jenna) Frei, Grant Frei, Kayla Frei, Great Grandchildren; Gwenyth Frei, Warren Frei, Sister; Rose Castle, and various nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In February 1955 Hazel married Edward Collingsworth and in the same year moved to Ohio. She furthered her education by attending and graduating from Carosel Beauty College. Hazel went on to work and retire as a manager from the JC Penny Hair Salon in 1998. Alongside Hazel's career as a beautician she served as a volunteer Fireman and EMT for Harrison Township for over 10 years. One of Hazel's many loves was writing. She loved to write poetry and received several ribbons, honorable mentions, and had 3 of her poems published. Hazel was also involved in Dayton Freewill Baptist Church and in 2001 began attending Vandalia Church of the Nazarene. Hazel will be truly missed by all those who knew, and loved, her. A visitation for Hazel will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM. A burial will follow services at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371.



