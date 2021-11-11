HEIN, Betty Lou



Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Betty was retired from 3rd National Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years in 2004, Ted and her brother, Carl Miller. She is



survived by her daughter, Kathy Hein (Brett Barnes); sister, Beverly Yost; sister-in-law, Myrtle Miller; Beloved Companion, Nova; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service



10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the funeral home.



Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to



