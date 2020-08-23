HEITKAMP, David David Heitkamp, age 61, of Flagstaff, AZ. Formally of Kettering, Ohio. After a long battle with brain cancer he passed away on Aug, 15th 2020. He is survived by his wife; a daughter; a son; his mother; brothers and sisters. Memorial service Aug. 27th at St. Charles Church Kettering, Ohio, at 10:30 am. In lieu flowers, donations can be made to Olivia White Hospice, 752 N. Switzer Canyon Dr. Flagstaff AZ. 86001.
