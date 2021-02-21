HEITZ, Margaret







HEITZ, (Adamczak) Margaret "Peggy"



Margaret "Peggy" Adamczak Heitz passed away on February 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was



surrounded by her loved ones and is now in the loving arms of Jesus. Peggy was born in Buffalo, NY, on March 27, 1946, the only child of Chester and Irene Adamczak. She attended Cheektowaga Central High School where she fell in love with her future husband, Jim. Peggy graduated from EJ Mayer



Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she was voted Outstanding Student Nurse by her peers. In May 1967 Peggy and Jim were married and together they had 3 children all born while Jim was on active duty with the Air Force; Darren in Plattsburgh, NY, Tracy in Niceville, FL, and Eric in Okinawa, Japan. Peggy loved the Air Force and its challenges of moving, making new friends, shuffling schools, and fitting in some nursing work on top of it all. Jim admits she adjusted far better than he to each new home. At Jim's side for his 33 year USAF career, never was there a more patriotic lady. She loved the USA! Peggy treasured spending time with her family,



enjoyed playing golf and Mah Jongg, and traveled extensively. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jim and their children Darren (Mari) Heitz, Tracy (Michael) Vance, and Eric (Julie) Heitz. She adored her grandchildren Caroline, Henry, Ted, and Charlie. A special thank you to Judie Woods, Lydia Faul, and Jen Curtis for their support. A walk-through socially distanced visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH, from 2-4 pm on March 7, 2021. Mass to be held at St Francis of Assisi Church, Centerville, OH, on March 8, 2021, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Peggy's favorite charity, Family and Youth Initiatives: 468 N. Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344 (FYI Memorial Fund in memory of Peggy Heitz).