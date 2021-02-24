HELLER, Eugene



98, of Middletown passed away February 22, 2021, at Mt Pleasant Nursing Home, Monroe.



He was born June 22, 1922, in West Carrollton, Ohio. Eugene was a graduate of Monroe High School and a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and working in his yard.



Eugene is survived by his sons, Richard (Heather) Heller and Daniel (Jo Ann) Heller; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Louise (Boehner) Heller; his wife, Edwina Heller; siblings, Jim Heller, Emily Jackson, Shirley Martz, and Bob Heller.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at ANDERSON



FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Grace Baptist Cemetery.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.anderson-funeral.com