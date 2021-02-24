X

HELLER, Eugene

HELLER, Eugene

98, of Middletown passed away February 22, 2021, at Mt Pleasant Nursing Home, Monroe.

He was born June 22, 1922, in West Carrollton, Ohio. Eugene was a graduate of Monroe High School and a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and working in his yard.

Eugene is survived by his sons, Richard (Heather) Heller and Daniel (Jo Ann) Heller; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Louise (Boehner) Heller; his wife, Edwina Heller; siblings, Jim Heller, Emily Jackson, Shirley Martz, and Bob Heller.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 12 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at ANDERSON

FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Grace Baptist Cemetery.

