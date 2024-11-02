Heller, Jerry Michael



Jerry Michael Heller, age 66 of Okeechobee, Florida and formerly Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 4, 2024, at his home in Florida. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 24, 1959, the son of John F. Sr & Juanita C. (Copley) Heller. Jerry retired from Decon Industries in Dayton after over 20 years. He loved to travel around the world displaying his craftmanship. He is survived by his nephews Jonathan Adam (Nichole) Heller and Jacob Heller; niece Jessica Marie Gambrel; special friends Rob Pittenger, Carol Arthur, Lisa Hale, Willard Thacker, Rusty Thompson, Shelly Fogle-Keller and Diane Ullery. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers John Heller Jr., James David Heller and Jackie Dean Heller. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 10:00 am at ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Pastor Devanice Michelle Ball officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





