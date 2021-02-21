HELMICK, Steven M.



Age 67, of West Carrollton,



passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021. We have lost one of the brightest, most intelligent and caring people. Steve touched and blessed everyone that was lucky enough to be in his circle. He was well known in the area for being an amazing musician. Steve played in many local bands including:



Nobody Home, Stingers,



Wesley Mooch, Fast Change, Sticks & Stones, Shakertown, Mad Rhythm Band, Sonny Combs & Kitty Kat Rodeo and Housecall 24/7. He was also a very talented studio recording artist and was the only local musician that was on all four of the WTUE Home Grown Albums. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Helmick and dear friends, Vickie and Joe Bowsman and Bud Cushwa. He is survived by his uncle and aunt, Don and Joann Bradley; close cousins, Shirley, Bonnie, Donnie Jr. and Jeannie; dear friends, Debby and Kerry Freeman, Connie Hensley, Mike and Danielle



O'Brien, Mike Stark, Andy Bowsman, Melanie and Jeni Uhl, Jeff Rightmyer, Tom Stafford, Karen Highman, Doug Harris, Rick Massie, Sam and Tammy Walters, Jim Myers; his very close work family of over 30 years; and so many more that knew and loved him. Steve is also survived by his beloved dog,



Penelope. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on



Monday, February 22, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville. Friends may visit from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a special message to those that loved Steve, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

